NewsAugust 9, 2017

Jackson football stadium to improve visitors bleachers

Visitors to Jackson High School’s football stadium soon will see upgraded bleachers. The project will be completed in two stages and is intended to bring the visitors-side bleachers into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, school board member Bleau Deckard said...

Southeast Missourian

Visitors to Jackson High School’s football stadium soon will see upgraded bleachers.

The project will be completed in two stages and is intended to bring the visitors-side bleachers into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, associate superintendent of finance and business operations Bleau Deckard said.

An 8-foot-wide concrete walkway about 400 feet long will be installed between two existing concession stands, Deckard said.

The project needs to be done in two stages because of time constraints, Deckard said. The first stage, which is walkway installation, is scheduled for completion between the second and third home games of the football season. Those games are scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 29, according to the high school’s online schedule.

Three companies placed bids. The winning bid, by Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, was for just over $41,000, Deckard said.

Pertinent address:

315 S. Missouri St., Jackson, Mo.

