All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 15, 2024
Jackson Food Truck Rally starting again early April
The Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been set, and they will begin Wednesday, April 3...
Alyssa Lunsford
Patrons enjoy the first Jackson Food Truck Rally of 2023 on April 26. The rally featured 14 vendors gathered at the site of the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.
Patrons enjoy the first Jackson Food Truck Rally of 2023 on April 26. The rally featured 14 vendors gathered at the site of the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

The Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been set, and they will begin Wednesday, April 3.

The food trucks will be stationed from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. during the rallies at the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This season, there will be 15 different food trucks, offering a variety of delicious food options to choose from.

  • Iron Mountain Whistle Stop Depot
  • Smoke Shack BBQ
  • Waves Mini Donuts
  • Lil' Country Store
  • The Shack
  • Tater Headz Fry Co.
  • Mini Farm Mafia BBQ
  • The Cheesecake Ninja
  • Ty's Summer Sno
  • Maw Maw's Bakery
  • ZimzalaVibes
  • Mudcat Coffee House
  • Turk Dawgs
  • La Cascada
  • Crepe Girardeau
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy