Jackson Food Truck Rally starting again early April

The Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been set, and they will begin Wednesday, April 3.

The food trucks will be stationed from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. during the rallies at the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.