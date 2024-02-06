Jackson firefighter completes course of study

The program provides company-level officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration, with the goals of promoting and enhancing the professional growth of fire service leadership.

Hecht began the two-year officer program and has completed a series of four unique courses requiring the participant to develop and complete a capstone project directly benefiting the fire officer’s department and community. The project allows the student to demonstrate application of course theory and concepts to real-life situations. The final project is then evaluated through a formal peer review.

Hecht was the architect of two safety programs in Jackson: home safety inspections, where Jackson firefighters visit homes and provide smoke detectors where necessary; and a study concerning children in car seats.