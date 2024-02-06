Jackson firefighter completes course of study

Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Greg Hecht recently graduated from National Fire Academy and completed the Managing Officer Program, the department recently announced.
Hecht is one of only nine individuals in Missouri to complete the program, according to a news release.
The program provides company-level officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration, with the goals of promoting and enhancing the professional growth of fire service leadership.
Hecht began the two-year officer program and has completed a series of four unique courses requiring the participant to develop and complete a capstone project directly benefiting the fire officer’s department and community. The project allows the student to demonstrate application of course theory and concepts to real-life situations. The final project is then evaluated through a formal peer review.
Hecht was the architect of two safety programs in Jackson: home safety inspections, where Jackson firefighters visit homes and provide smoke detectors where necessary; and a study concerning children in car seats.
