July 27, 2022

Jackson Fire Rescue, others respond to Monday fire

Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection responded to a house fire Monday night in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place in Jackson. The fire began in the garage before spreading into the attic and living area of the house according to Jackson Fire Rescue deputy chief Randy Davis...

Beau Nations
Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection responded to a house fire Monday night in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place in Jackson. The fire began in the garage before spreading into the attic and living area of the house according to Jackson Fire Rescue deputy chief Randy Davis. "The house has smoke and water damage. The house I would say is somewhere between 50 and 75 % damaged," Davis said. Members of the departments removed animals from the residence. Davis confirmed two of the family's pets died in the fire. No other injuries were reported and no official report has been filed.
Local News

