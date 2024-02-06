All sections
July 28, 2022

Jackson Fire Rescue issues report on Monday house fire

The ignition of a house fire Monday evening in Jackson was unintentional, according to a report by Jackson Fire Rescue. The report said Jackson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the residence of Dru and Tara Reeves at 2745 Mansfield Place for a reported garage fire. The situation was confirmed to be contained at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday...

Southeast Missourian
Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection responded to a house fire Monday night in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place in Jackson.
Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection responded to a house fire Monday night in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place in Jackson.Beau Nations

The ignition of a house fire Monday evening in Jackson was unintentional, according to a report by Jackson Fire Rescue.

The report said Jackson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the residence of Dru and Tara Reeves at 2745 Mansfield Place for a reported garage fire. The situation was confirmed to be contained at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An electrical issue with a BMW R1150R motorcycle is presumed to have caused the fire, the report states.

On Tuesday, deputy fire chief Randy Davis said the fire began in the garage and spread into the attic and living area of the house.

"The house has smoke and water damage. The house, I would say, is somewhere between 50 and 75% damaged," Davis said.

Estimated total damage of the structure is $300,000. Four vehicles, including two vehicles in the carport of the property and two motorcycles in the garage, were damaged from the fire with an estimated total damage of $15,100.

Two pet animals were found dead in the basement.

Assisting departments included crews from Cape Girardeau, Fruitland, Gordonville and Millersville.

