Jackson Fire Rescue issues report on Monday house fire

The ignition of a house fire Monday evening in Jackson was unintentional, according to a report by Jackson Fire Rescue.

The report said Jackson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the residence of Dru and Tara Reeves at 2745 Mansfield Place for a reported garage fire. The situation was confirmed to be contained at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An electrical issue with a BMW R1150R motorcycle is presumed to have caused the fire, the report states.

On Tuesday, deputy fire chief Randy Davis said the fire began in the garage and spread into the attic and living area of the house.