Jackson Farmers Market opens as a drive-through

The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors.
Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a customer’s pre-order to explain the line formed at 11 a.m. and had been steady ever since.
Stacey Roth, also market co-organizer and owner of vendor Glass Gardens by Stacey, said most customers were reporting a 25- to 40-minute wait, but that since the day was sunny and temperatures mild, overall the experience was pretty pleasant.
The driveway was planned out to give two vehicles space to maneuver, Roth said, so a customer could pull off to the side and, say, wait for fresh bratwurst cooked to order by The German Cook.
Roth added although she had 6 to 10 volunteers, “there’s always room for more.”
One of those volunteers, Karen Auner, helmed a booth offering goods sold at the Whistle Stop Depot — the gift shop and snack counter at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot at 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Auner’s wares included hand-painted signs with mottos reflecting the times, she said — while one side might say “It’s good to be home,” the other side might read “I’m never staying home again!”
Dandelion jelly was also on the table, made from local dandelions, Auner added.
“It has the flavor of honey with a hint of lemon,” she said, and noted the depot also sells rattlesnake and caramel jelly, and homemade candies.
Casey Rehkop, owner of Casey’s Sweet Treats, is back for her second year as a vendor at the Jackson market. Rehkop specializes in custom brownies and cinnamon rolls, among many other baked goods, she said, and she and her daughter bake all of the treats they sell.
Of the line, Rehkop said, “It’s been nonstop since 11 this morning. I’m impressed with the support. Some people have been waiting a long time.”
The Jackson market will also have hours this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Roth said, just until the Cape Riverfront Market starts up May 2 — next weekend.
Rehkop said she’s happy the markets are being held this season.
“With everything being canceled right now, it was so great to get the call that we were going ahead with it,” she said. “We missed our farmers market family, and our customers!”
n
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.