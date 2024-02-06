Jackson Farmers Market opens as a drive-through

The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors.

Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a customer’s pre-order to explain the line formed at 11 a.m. and had been steady ever since.

Stacey Roth, also market co-organizer and owner of vendor Glass Gardens by Stacey, said most customers were reporting a 25- to 40-minute wait, but that since the day was sunny and temperatures mild, overall the experience was pretty pleasant.

The driveway was planned out to give two vehicles space to maneuver, Roth said, so a customer could pull off to the side and, say, wait for fresh bratwurst cooked to order by The German Cook.

Roth added although she had 6 to 10 volunteers, “there’s always room for more.”

Karen Auner of Jackson displays a sign reading "I'm never staying home again! Get me out!" during Jackson's drive-through farmers market Tuesday at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

One of those volunteers, Karen Auner, helmed a booth offering goods sold at the Whistle Stop Depot — the gift shop and snack counter at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot at 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Auner’s wares included hand-painted signs with mottos reflecting the times, she said — while one side might say “It’s good to be home,” the other side might read “I’m never staying home again!”

Dandelion jelly was also on the table, made from local dandelions, Auner added.