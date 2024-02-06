All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 22, 2020

Jackson Farmers Market opens as a drive-through

The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors. Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a customer’s pre-order to explain the line formed at 11 a.m. and had been steady ever since...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Tracy Foster of Sikeston, Missouri, shops from her vehicle while assisted by April (who declined to provide her last name) of Cobden, Illinois, during Jackson's drive-through farmers market Tuesday at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson. Market customers were able to do their shopping without leaving their vehicles.
Tracy Foster of Sikeston, Missouri, shops from her vehicle while assisted by April (who declined to provide her last name) of Cobden, Illinois, during Jackson's drive-through farmers market Tuesday at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson. Market customers were able to do their shopping without leaving their vehicles.Jacob Wiegand

The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors.

Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a customer’s pre-order to explain the line formed at 11 a.m. and had been steady ever since.

Stacey Roth, also market co-organizer and owner of vendor Glass Gardens by Stacey, said most customers were reporting a 25- to 40-minute wait, but that since the day was sunny and temperatures mild, overall the experience was pretty pleasant.

The driveway was planned out to give two vehicles space to maneuver, Roth said, so a customer could pull off to the side and, say, wait for fresh bratwurst cooked to order by The German Cook.

Roth added although she had 6 to 10 volunteers, “there’s always room for more.”

Karen Auner of Jackson displays a sign reading "I'm never staying home again! Get me out!" during Jackson's drive-through farmers market Tuesday at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson.
Karen Auner of Jackson displays a sign reading "I'm never staying home again! Get me out!" during Jackson's drive-through farmers market Tuesday at St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot in Jackson.Jacob Wiegand

One of those volunteers, Karen Auner, helmed a booth offering goods sold at the Whistle Stop Depot — the gift shop and snack counter at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot at 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Auner’s wares included hand-painted signs with mottos reflecting the times, she said — while one side might say “It’s good to be home,” the other side might read “I’m never staying home again!”

Dandelion jelly was also on the table, made from local dandelions, Auner added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It has the flavor of honey with a hint of lemon,” she said, and noted the depot also sells rattlesnake and caramel jelly, and homemade candies.

Casey Rehkop, owner of Casey’s Sweet Treats, is back for her second year as a vendor at the Jackson market. Rehkop specializes in custom brownies and cinnamon rolls, among many other baked goods, she said, and she and her daughter bake all of the treats they sell.

Of the line, Rehkop said, “It’s been nonstop since 11 this morning. I’m impressed with the support. Some people have been waiting a long time.”

The Jackson market will also have hours this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Roth said, just until the Cape Riverfront Market starts up May 2 — next weekend.

Rehkop said she’s happy the markets are being held this season.

“With everything being canceled right now, it was so great to get the call that we were going ahead with it,” she said. “We missed our farmers market family, and our customers!”

n

The Jackson Farmers Market Facebook page has a running list of vendors and prices, said Stacey Roth, market manager.

  • Vendors include:
  • Patchwork Acres Goatmilk Soaps
  • Indian Creek Hives
  • Casey’s Sweet Treats
  • The Farmer’s WIFE Windy Hill Farms
  • The German Cook
  • Farrar Out Farm
  • Lick Creek Beef and Pork
  • Horseshoe Homestead
  • Peanut and Company Crafters
  • Menard Farms
  • Naturally Laura’s
  • Glass Gardens by Stacey
  • Peters Produce
  • Lingles Produce
  • Hickory Ridge Farm Byler
  • Elane’s Dandelion Jelly
  • The Natural Way Soaps

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy