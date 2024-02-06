Jackson explores ballot issue to allow liquor-by-the-drink sales

Jackson city officials continue to streamline liquor-licensing regulations, repealing two ordinances that limited the sale of package liquor during Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting.

City staff said they thought the ordinances — which set limits on the number of package-liquor licenses the city could issue to an entity and in total — were obsolete because they dated to the period after the repeal of Prohibition in the 1930s.

The aldermen now are turning their attention to another law from about the same era prohibiting Jackson businesses from obtaining licenses to sell liquor by the drink.

But to do that, they’ll need the approval of Jackson voters.

City attorney Tom Ludwig said Tuesday because Jackson’s population is fewer than 19,500, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control can’t grant licenses to businesses to sell liquor by the drink.

That’s not to say Jackson residents can’t buy liquor by the drink at certain locations in Jackson, but under current rules, those vendors must meet one of a set of qualifications.

For example, if a business makes at least $75,000 annually and at least $50,000 of that comes from non-alcohol sales, that business may qualify as a “resort” and obtain a by-the-drink liquor license.

Ludwig said a bowling alley or country club might qualify for such a license.

Alternately, a business that has at least 30 overnight guest rooms and derives 60 percent of its gross income from food sales may receive the same designation and license.

Organizations the IRS has recognized as tax-exempt — such as the Knights of Columbus or VFW — also may obtain licenses to serve liquor by the drink.