Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to Southeast

Barring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will be out of network.

During their study session Monday night, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen reviewed health insurance options to replace the city’s current plan offered through United Healthcare (UHC), which has proposed a 20.9% premium increase starting in January, increasing the city’s annual health insurance cost from almost $1.5 million to just more than $1.8 million.

According to the city’s insurance broker, Swinford & Associates, UHC has offered a revised plan with higher deductible and out-of-pocket maximums, but that plan would still cost about 11% more than the current plan.

Both Saint Francis and Southeast submitted proposals for the city’s health plan, but the aldermen expressed a preference for the Southeast plan after learning some providers they thought would be included in the Saint Francis plan were, in reality, out of network.

“Southeast and Missouri Delta Medical Center caught wind they were, as they saw it, misrepresented as being in network in that (the Saint Francis) plan, and they never agreed to do so,” Todd Obergoenner of Swinford & Associates told the aldermen. “So I would say at this time (the Saint Francis plan) is not a viable option.”

SoutheastHEALTH’s “narrow network” plan, Obergoenner said, offers significant potential savings over the next three years.

“Basically, what they’re offering is primary care services at 150% of Medicare rates and all other services at 200% of Medicare rates,” he said. “To give you context around that, PPO (preferred provider organization) negotiated discounts are usually in the range of 350% to 400% of Medicare. Primary care is usually a little bit lower, but for all other services, we’re talking about 350 to 400% of Medicare.”