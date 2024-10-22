Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire and Rescue will conduct a training event Friday, Oct. 25, at Jackson Middle School.
The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the department asks the public not to be alarmed.
"While staff and students will not be present, there will be an increased presence of emergency personnel on campus," a news release from Jackson PD said.
The training exercise is closed to the public.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.