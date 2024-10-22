All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2024

Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school

Jackson emergency services to conduct a closed training at Jackson Middle School on Oct. 25. The public should not be alarmed by increased emergency personnel presence from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southeast Missourian
Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police DepartmentSoutheast Missourian file

Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire and Rescue will conduct a training event Friday, Oct. 25, at Jackson Middle School.

The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the department asks the public not to be alarmed.

"While staff and students will not be present, there will be an increased presence of emergency personnel on campus," a news release from Jackson PD said.

The training exercise is closed to the public.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

