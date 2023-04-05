All sections
NewsApril 5, 2023

Jackson elects new Ward 4 alderman

Shana Williams has upset Tommy Kimbel to take a Ward 4 seat in Jackson in the Tuesday, April 4, election. Unofficial results showed Williams defeated Kimbel by taking 89 of 154 votes cast. Kimbel had served on Jackson's aldermanic council for 12 years and was previously on the municipal police force for two decades...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Shana Williams
Shana Williams

Shana Williams has upset Tommy Kimbel to take a Ward 4 seat in Jackson in the Tuesday, April 4, election.

Unofficial results showed Williams defeated Kimbel by taking 89 of 154 votes cast.

Kimbel had served on Jackson's aldermanic council for 12 years and was previously on the municipal police force for two decades.

Local News

