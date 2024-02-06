Jackson eatery gets outdoor makeover

Rodney Barnes, owner of Stooges in Jackson, said he thought the retaining wall around his restaurant parking lot looked "plain."

No longer.

In the last two weeks, six separate mural panels have been painted on the wall.

"I did one of the Beatles myself," said Barnes, "and I wanted to give others the opportunity."

It was just last year Barnes was looking to sell his eatery at 507 W. Main St. because of a health issue.

The medical concern has passed, and Barnes, 52, said he's looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new, when he reopens Thursday.

"I think (Stooges) was the first Jackson restaurant to shut down due to the pandemic," the Blytheville, Arkansas, native said, "and I might be the last to return to business."