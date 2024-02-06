Jackson, developer agree to turn part of parking lot into street

Both parties will benefit from a planned move by the City of Jackson to build a roadway through a parking lot already handling a heavy traffic load, developer Jim Maevers said.

South Donna Drive extends south through the parking lot from Kimbel Lane to East Jackson Boulevard -- where Wings Etc., Riverside Regional Library, Dexter Bar-B-Q and other entities operate.

That section of Donna Drive includes a 90-degree turn, and is in a parking lot not designed for use as a roadway.

After some negotiating, the city and Maevers have an agreement: the city will build a roadway across the parking lot to serve as Donna Drive.

Building superintendent Janet Sanders said the roadway planning is still in early stages so there is no timeline or cost estimate for construction.

The parking lot in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard, which houses several businesses in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

"Typically, the major street plan affects property not developed, being developed," Sanders said. "This is a unique situation."

Sanders said the planning and zoning commission first reviewed Maevers' plat for redeveloping the shopping plaza and discovered the conflict with the major street plan.

So, Maevers and the city negotiated and arrived at a workable solution.

That solution was then brought before the Board of Aldermen, which discussed the matter at their April 2 meeting and, at the May 21 regular meeting, approved the agreement between Maevers Investments LLC and the city.

Maevers said it's important for landowners and developers alike to review the major street plan to see how it affects their property.