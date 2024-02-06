Jackson debris cleanup wrapping up

Storm debris cleanup in Jackson will wrap up in the coming week, according to city officials who say most of the trees and limbs downed by the severe storm June 21 have now been removed from yards and streets throughout the city.

Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s director of administrative services, said city crews have made “excellent progress” in the removal of trees and branches damaged by the brief storm that brought heavy rain and winds in excess of 60 mph.

Bollinger said city workers will collect storm debris through July 12. Starting on July 15, the city’s yard waste collection program will revert to its normal bimonthly schedule.

“The week of July 15 is a regular yard waste pickup week,” Bollinger said. “Residents can bag and bundle their remaining yard waste for curbside pickup on their regularly scheduled trash collection day.”

As an alternative to placing limbs and other storm-related yard waste by the curb for collection, Jackson residents can dispose of storm debris at a special location near the Jackson Recycling Center. Residents can bring storm debris to the yard waste pits at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, including this weekend.