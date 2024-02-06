Jackson debris cleanup wrapping up

Storm debris cleanup in Jackson will wrap up in the coming week, according to city officials who say most of the trees and limbs downed by the severe storm June 21 have now been removed from yards and streets throughout the city.
Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s director of administrative services, said city crews have made “excellent progress” in the removal of trees and branches damaged by the brief storm that brought heavy rain and winds in excess of 60 mph.
Bollinger said city workers will collect storm debris through July 12. Starting on July 15, the city’s yard waste collection program will revert to its normal bimonthly schedule.
“The week of July 15 is a regular yard waste pickup week,” Bollinger said. “Residents can bag and bundle their remaining yard waste for curbside pickup on their regularly scheduled trash collection day.”
As an alternative to placing limbs and other storm-related yard waste by the curb for collection, Jackson residents can dispose of storm debris at a special location near the Jackson Recycling Center. Residents can bring storm debris to the yard waste pits at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, including this weekend.
Bollinger said residents must show either a driver’s license or a Jackson utility bill to verify the debris is from a location within the Jackson city limits. Workers will be on hand to check identification and direct people to the drop-off location.
Questions about the yard waste-collection process can be directed to the Jackson Public Works Department, Bollinger said.
According to city estimates reported at Monday’s Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, the storm caused approximately $215,000 damage to city property. Other storm-related costs to the city will include overtime expenses for city workers and clean up crews at about $36,000, the cost of private contractors estimated at $35,000 and about $55,000 to cover the cost of utility crews from other communities that helped repair and replace downed electrical lines throughout the city in the days immediately after the storm.
Jackson officials said it was fortunate the storm happened during working hours on a weekday when most city employees were still at work. That allowed city workers to respond more quickly than had it happened at night or during a weekend.
Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said staff from all city departments played a role in helping with storm recovery.
“I heard nothing from our employees besides ‘Where do you need me?’,” Peetz said. “I can’t say enough about this community and the help we received.”
