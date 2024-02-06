Jackson dance team wins several awards at national competition

For a group of local dancers, months of practice and determination have paid off with wins in a national talent competition.

Jackson residents Delaney Gibson, 17, Alyvia Hotop, 16, and Ava Stowe, 15, along with Arwen Laubach, 16, of Scott City, won third place at the 2023 Triumph National Talent.

During the competition — which took place June 28 to July 2 in Hot Springs, Arkansas — the quartet, dressed in matching white-and-burgundy outfits, performed a contemporary dance called "Trauma". Set against melancholic music, they swayed, flipped and lifted their way to capture the third-place senior small group title. They also won the High Point Award for best contemporary dance, as well as the best overall choreography for their performance.

The quartet have been dancing individually since they were toddlers and together for the last half a dozen years.

"This was the first time we'd been to nationals, and we weren't expecting that much out of it. ... We were all really surprised we got third overall," Hotop said. "We were all on stage, and we held hands, and they call out top ten. They got to the top five and we all look at each other, thinking, 'I don't think we're going to place.' Then they called fourth and they called third, and it was us and we all looked at each other, thinking 'There's no way!'"

From left, dancers Delaney Gibson, Arwen Laubach, Ava Stowe, Alyvia Hotop performed a melancholic, cascading routine to place third overall at Triumph National Talent in July in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Courtesy of Jackie Robertson

In addition to their awards at the national level, the girls won first place at the Triumph National Talent regional competition in St. Louis over the winter.