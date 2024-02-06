Jackson crews striping streets and roadways

Street maintenance crews in Jackson will be working throughout the city over the next few months re-striping streets and roadways to improve visibility for motorists along those routes.
Weather permitting, crews will be working on the striping project beginning this month and continuing through June.
Warning signs, flashing lights and barricades will be used to alert drivers road crews are working in the area. Motorists are asked to use caution and allow workers and machinery the space they need to properly reapply pavement paint to centerlines, stopping bars, turn arrows, parking zones and cross walks.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300. Information is also available through the city’s website and Facebook page.
