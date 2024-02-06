Jackson County settles COVID-19 rules lawsuit with church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County officials on Monday approved a settlement with a church that had sued over COVID-19 restrictions it claimed discriminated against religion.

The Jackson County Legislature voted Monday to approve a $146,750 payment to Abundant Life Baptist Church and attorney Jonathan Whitehead. The county also agreed any future health restrictions would not be more onerous than restrictions on secular gatherings, the Kansas City Star reported.

The county and University Health, formerly known as Truman Medical Centers, will pay the settlement. University Health operates the county health department.