NewsFebruary 8, 2019

Jackson County courthouse to remain closed until Feb. 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County officials say the county courthouse in downtown Kansas City will remain closed until Feb. 19 because of extensive water damage from leaking water lines...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County officials say the county courthouse in downtown Kansas City will remain closed until Feb. 19 because of extensive water damage from leaking water lines.

The courthouse has been closed since Jan. 31 after it was flooded with more than 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud when a water line broke. The debris poured into the courthouse basement, causing water damage and power outages.

Initially, officials expected to open the courthouse within a few days but another water line break occurred on the upper floors, causing water to drain to the floors below.

Jackson County Executive Frank White and 16th Circuit Presiding Judge David M. Byrn said Thursday the courthouse is extensively damaged.

The Kansas City Star reports the county's insurance will pay for repairs.

The county's courthouse in Independence remains open.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

State News
