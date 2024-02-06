Jackson County approves plan to resell old stadium seats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The county that's home to the Kansas City Chiefs is moving forward with a plan to remove and store tens of thousands of old Arrowhead Stadium seats with the intention of reselling them to fans and sports memorabilia collectors.

Jackson County officials voted last week in favor of the plan despite concerns about the county spending time and money selling stadium seats when other projects need attention, the Kansas City Star reported.

The county will pay nearly $43,000 to remove and store the 30,000 dismantled seats.

"When I look at it, that's not what the county does," said county legislator Dan Tarwater at a recent meeting. "We don't sell things like that. We're not good at it, plus we don't really have an outlet to do it."