Jackson concludes first two-day Oktoberfest

Patriotic music, laughter and the aroma of German-inspired cuisine filled Jackson�s town square Saturday during the annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.

This year marked the first time the city has hosted a two-day Oktoberfest celebration.

On Monday, event chairman Tyler Wolfsberger said by phone while attendance is tough to track because no admission fee is charged, a reasonable estimate of the crowd is in line with previous years � about 14,000 to 16,000, with approximately 2,000 of those attending Friday night.

�I think it went well,� Wolfsberger said of the event overall. �Friday night, we didn�t know what to expect. There�s definitely a learning curve there, but overall, it was very positive.�

Wolfsberger thanked all sponsors and volunteers: �We couldn�t have done it without those folks.�

Uptown Jackson Revitalization was the beer vendor for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

Wolfsberger said Friday�s pre-party hosted by St. Louis-based Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. welcomed �a nice, steady crowd.�

�There was a football game last night, so we had quite a few people that went to the game,� he said, �and at the end of the second half, they were coming up here and having a beer and a burger.�

Christi Slinkard was assisting customers at the Curly�s Kitchen food truck Saturday. Slinkard said some of the specialties Curly�s offers are jalape�o brat burgers, barbecue nachos and barbecue sandwiches.

Curly�s has been part of Oktoberfest for at least three years, Slinkard said.

�Anything we can do to help the community,� she said.

Aaron and Kaitie Goodson were enjoying the live music, beer and burgers from The German Cook food tent, before Kaitie Goodson�s work shift began at Barrel 131, just down the street from the festivities.

Saturday was Aaron�s first visit to the event, but Kaitie Goodson said it was her third year.