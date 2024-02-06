Jackson concludes first two-day Oktoberfest

Patriotic music, laughter and the aroma of German-inspired cuisine filled Jacksonï¿½s town square Saturday during the annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.

This year marked the first time the city has hosted a two-day Oktoberfest celebration.

On Monday, event chairman Tyler Wolfsberger said by phone while attendance is tough to track because no admission fee is charged, a reasonable estimate of the crowd is in line with previous years ï¿½ about 14,000 to 16,000, with approximately 2,000 of those attending Friday night.

ï¿½I think it went well,ï¿½ Wolfsberger said of the event overall. ï¿½Friday night, we didnï¿½t know what to expect. Thereï¿½s definitely a learning curve there, but overall, it was very positive.ï¿½

Wolfsberger thanked all sponsors and volunteers: ï¿½We couldnï¿½t have done it without those folks.ï¿½

Uptown Jackson Revitalization was the beer vendor for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

Wolfsberger said Fridayï¿½s pre-party hosted by St. Louis-based Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. welcomed ï¿½a nice, steady crowd.ï¿½

ï¿½There was a football game last night, so we had quite a few people that went to the game,ï¿½ he said, ï¿½and at the end of the second half, they were coming up here and having a beer and a burger.ï¿½

Christi Slinkard was assisting customers at the Curlyï¿½s Kitchen food truck Saturday. Slinkard said some of the specialties Curlyï¿½s offers are jalapeï¿½o brat burgers, barbecue nachos and barbecue sandwiches.

Curlyï¿½s has been part of Oktoberfest for at least three years, Slinkard said.

ï¿½Anything we can do to help the community,ï¿½ she said.

Aaron and Kaitie Goodson were enjoying the live music, beer and burgers from The German Cook food tent, before Kaitie Goodsonï¿½s work shift began at Barrel 131, just down the street from the festivities.

Saturday was Aaronï¿½s first visit to the event, but Kaitie Goodson said it was her third year.