NewsSeptember 1, 2022

Jackson concert postponed because of band illnesses

A free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band. Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer Bruce Loy...

Southeast Missourian
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love will not be able to perform Friday in Jackson because of illness of its members.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love will not be able to perform Friday in Jackson because of illness of its members.

A free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band.

Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer Bruce Loy.

"It's just due to illnesses in the band. A couple of them got hit with illnesses and couldn't be replaced," he said Wednesday evening. "We will be talking with them to see if we can reschedule."

The concert was part of a series sponsored by the city's Parks and Recreation Department. An earlier concert featured Heartless, a Heart tribute band, and Loy said he was expecting a big crowd for Friday's event.

"We were thrilled with the response to Heartless," he commented. "I had heard nothing but good things, and we were getting a lot of feedback that lots of people were planning on attending."

Loy said no new date for the concert has been set, but potential dates extend into October.

"Hopefully, whatever date we pick will be a good one for everybody."

