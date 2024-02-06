Jackson concert postponed because of band illnesses

A free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band.

Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer Bruce Loy.

"It's just due to illnesses in the band. A couple of them got hit with illnesses and couldn't be replaced," he said Wednesday evening. "We will be talking with them to see if we can reschedule."