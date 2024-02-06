Jackson company to move into 'spec' building

This story is updated.

Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP.

Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET interim director John Thompson, who adds "speculative" signals the intended use of the building was not known at the time of its construction.

"We worked closely with Jackson Industrial Development Corp. (JIDC) in securing this building located close to our current facility in Jackson's Industrial Park," said Karen Eldridge, Midwest's president and CEO, in a news release issued Monday evening.

The facility — located on 8.82 acres — will provide additional warehouse and distribution opportunities for the company.

The building, according to the release from Midwest, has public water, sewer and electricity, 44 planned parking spaces and a 39-foot-tall ceiling in the center.

"We are thrilled a member of our Jackson community, MSC, chose to invest in our community with the purchase of the spec building," said Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. "I'm looking forward to seeing what MSC has planned for the site, including employment opportunities and economic growth for the Jackson area."