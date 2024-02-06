Jackson company to move into 'spec' building

This story is updated.
Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP.
Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET interim director John Thompson, who adds "speculative" signals the intended use of the building was not known at the time of its construction.
"We worked closely with Jackson Industrial Development Corp. (JIDC) in securing this building located close to our current facility in Jackson's Industrial Park," said Karen Eldridge, Midwest's president and CEO, in a news release issued Monday evening.
The facility — located on 8.82 acres — will provide additional warehouse and distribution opportunities for the company.
The building, according to the release from Midwest, has public water, sewer and electricity, 44 planned parking spaces and a 39-foot-tall ceiling in the center.
"We are thrilled a member of our Jackson community, MSC, chose to invest in our community with the purchase of the spec building," said Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. "I'm looking forward to seeing what MSC has planned for the site, including employment opportunities and economic growth for the Jackson area."
"This was a community-spirited group which came together with [Jackson Industrial Development Corp.] to make this project happen and Penzel Construction did an outstanding job building the spec building," said Thompson, adding seven banks came together to provide funding.
"All entities involved were made whole financially following the sale," he added, noting Midwest Sterilization closed on the property in late October.
"JIDC's goal was to create an opportunity to attract new business or solidify current industry in Jackson through our spec building project and we did," said Gerau.
"We are happy Midwest Sterilization is expanding in Jackson. We could not have done this without the assistance of our financial partners: First Midwest Bank, The Bank of Missouri, Montgomery Bank, Southern Bank, First Missouri State Bank, First State Community Bank and Commerce Bank. We also appreciate the assistance from the Industrial Development Authority of Cape County, Cape MAGNET, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Utilities. Our building and construction partners, Koehler Engineering and Penzel Construction, played a major role in our success as well."
"Everybody came together in faith for this building but at the end of the day, it did sell," Thompson added.
Midwest Sterilization Corp. is a contract sterilizer for medical devices.
"As a woman-owned business with over 200 employees, MSC is responsible for sterilizing over 40% of nation's life-saving sterile procedure trays as well as lifetime implantables such as pacemakers and tubing for dialysis," the release concluded.
