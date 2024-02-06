Jackson community survey due today

The city of Jackson's community survey is due today.
The survey, mailed out in early May, seeks residents' opinions on city services.
The online survey is at jacksonmo.org/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=286.
Surveys also are available for pickup at Jackson City Hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson, from city clerk Mary Lowry. Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
All survey results will be accepted, analyzed and reviewed.
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
