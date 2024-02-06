All sections
NewsSeptember 8, 2022

Jackson community concert rescheduled

A free community concert previously postponed has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 in Jackson. The city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at 3 p.m. on that day, after the band had to postpone its recent concert set for Jackson when two band members suffered health episodes...

Southeast Missourian
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love will not be able to perform Friday in Jackson because of illness of its members.
Submitted

A free community concert previously postponed has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 in Jackson.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at 3 p.m. on that day, after the band had to postpone its recent concert set for Jackson when two band members suffered health episodes.

The community concerts, free of charge, are held at the city's municipal bandshell.

Local News

