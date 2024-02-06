Jackson Co. to drop several COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County is the latest Missouri jurisdiction to ease COVID-19 protocols as the numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to drop.

County Executive Frank White Jr. said Friday as of April 9, all businesses can open at full capacity. That includes gyms, fitness centers and recreation centers.

White said restaurants and bars also can operate at full capacity and serve food and alcohol. Masks will be required when patrons aren't consuming food or drinks, and social distancing is still required.