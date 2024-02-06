All sections
March 27, 2021

Jackson Co. to drop several COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County is the latest Missouri jurisdiction to ease COVID-19 protocols as the numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to drop.

County Executive Frank White Jr. said Friday as of April 9, all businesses can open at full capacity. That includes gyms, fitness centers and recreation centers.

White said restaurants and bars also can operate at full capacity and serve food and alcohol. Masks will be required when patrons aren't consuming food or drinks, and social distancing is still required.

The county also is dropping capacity limits, but the mask mandate and social distancing protocols remain in effect.

"If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives," White said.

Statewide, Missouri has reported 487,844 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 8,438 deaths as of Friday. Cases have dropped off sharply in recent weeks.

