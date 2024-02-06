Jackson civic survey is online

The city of Jackson sent out its community survey this week and is providing a link for other Jackson residents to give their input online.
The online survey is at www.jacksonmo.org/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=286.
Surveys also are available for pickup at Jackson City Hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson, from city clerk Mary Lowry. Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All survey results will be accepted, analyzed and reviewed.
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
