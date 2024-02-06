All sections
January 19, 2017

Jackson Civic Center now hosting free book exchange

Jackson Civic Center will host an ongoing free book exchange, said Shane Anderson, director of the Jackson Parks System. Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will provide a mobile display with free books. People are encouraged to bring a book and exchange it for another on the shelf, but bringing a book is not required...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Jackson Civic Center will host an ongoing free book exchange, said Shane Anderson, director of the Jackson Parks System.

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will provide a mobile display with free books.

People are encouraged to bring a book and exchange it for another on the shelf, but bringing a book is not required.

Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, said it is an exciting way to have a presence in the Civic Center.

“What’s most important for us is to support literacy and neighborliness, community,” he said.

If all goes well, the display should be set up today, Trinkle said.

Several similar projects are in the works in Jackson.

Trinkle said he is working with the Friends of the Library to install Little Free Libraries, permanent fixtures associated with the international organization Little Free Library LTD, elsewhere in town, but no definite information is available yet.

He said if people want to install a Little Free Library on their property, the first step is research.

“If you go to the website littlefreelibrary.org you’ll see a lot of information about how to avoid problems with zoning regulations,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Proper planning is a must, he said.

“Good communication helps avoid a lot of problems,” Trinkle said.

Above all, Trinkle said, he hopes to encourage people to read and talk to each other about reading.

“We’re very excited to see how this goes,” he said.

For more information, call Riverside Regional Library at (573) 243-8141 or visit www.riversideregionallibrary.org.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent addresses:

381 E. Deerwood Drive, Jackson, Mo.

1997 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, Mo.

Local News
