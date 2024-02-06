Jackson Civic Center now hosting free book exchange

Jackson Civic Center will host an ongoing free book exchange, said Shane Anderson, director of the Jackson Parks System.

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will provide a mobile display with free books.

People are encouraged to bring a book and exchange it for another on the shelf, but bringing a book is not required.

Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, said it is an exciting way to have a presence in the Civic Center.

“What’s most important for us is to support literacy and neighborliness, community,” he said.

If all goes well, the display should be set up today, Trinkle said.

Several similar projects are in the works in Jackson.

Trinkle said he is working with the Friends of the Library to install Little Free Libraries, permanent fixtures associated with the international organization Little Free Library LTD, elsewhere in town, but no definite information is available yet.

He said if people want to install a Little Free Library on their property, the first step is research.

“If you go to the website littlefreelibrary.org you’ll see a lot of information about how to avoid problems with zoning regulations,” he said.