A Cape Girardeau manï¿½s federal lawsuit against the City of Jackson and three of its police officers over a Facebook post about guns and kindergartners has been settled for $80,000, the manï¿½s attorneys said Friday.

In exchange for the financial settlement, plaintiff James Robert Ross has agreed to dismiss his lawsuit, attorneys Gordon Glaus and Adam Gohn said.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Glaus called it a ï¿½favorable settlement for our client.ï¿½

Glaus said, ï¿½We are very pleased to reach a favorable outcome for our client as well as the First Amendment.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½It was very clear after our victory before the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals that the facts and the law were on our side from the very beginning of this case.ï¿½

Under the terms of the settlement, the City of Jackson and the police officers ï¿½did not admit fault and continue to deny liability,ï¿½ Glaus said.

Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig said he had ï¿½no commentï¿½ on the settlement itself. ï¿½It is a litigation issue handled by the cityï¿½s insurance company,ï¿½ he said.

A federal appeals court earlier this year reversed a lower-court ruling that had thrown out a civil suit against three Jackson police officers who arrested a Cape Girardeau man for a satirical Facebook post that talked of shooting kindergarten students.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the officers were not entitled to ï¿½qualified immunityï¿½ from the lawsuit and remanded the case back to federal district court in Cape Girardeau.

Qualified immunity is designed to shield officers from liability when they engage in conduct ï¿½not clearly outside the realm of what the Constitution permits,ï¿½ the appeals court said.

But the court said in this case, if the officers had conducted even a ï¿½minimal further investigationï¿½ they would have found the post was ï¿½not a true threat.ï¿½

Rossï¿½ suit accused the officers of violating his constitutional rights regarding free speech and arresting and detaining him without probable cause.

According to court documents, Ross was an active user of Facebook.

On Jan. 25, 2015, a Facebook friend posted an image showing various firearms below the title, ï¿½Why I need a gun.ï¿½ The post included uses for each type of weapon, including an assault rifle.

According to the appeals court, Ross interpreted the post as advocating against gun control.