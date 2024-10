A Cape Girardeau man�s federal lawsuit against the City of Jackson and three of its police officers over a Facebook post about guns and kindergartners has been settled for $80,000, the man�s attorneys said Friday.

In exchange for the financial settlement, plaintiff James Robert Ross has agreed to dismiss his lawsuit, attorneys Gordon Glaus and Adam Gohn said.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Glaus called it a �favorable settlement for our client.�

Glaus said, �We are very pleased to reach a favorable outcome for our client as well as the First Amendment.�

He added, �It was very clear after our victory before the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals that the facts and the law were on our side from the very beginning of this case.�

Under the terms of the settlement, the City of Jackson and the police officers �did not admit fault and continue to deny liability,� Glaus said.

Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig said he had �no comment� on the settlement itself. �It is a litigation issue handled by the city�s insurance company,� he said.

A federal appeals court earlier this year reversed a lower-court ruling that had thrown out a civil suit against three Jackson police officers who arrested a Cape Girardeau man for a satirical Facebook post that talked of shooting kindergarten students.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the officers were not entitled to �qualified immunity� from the lawsuit and remanded the case back to federal district court in Cape Girardeau.

Qualified immunity is designed to shield officers from liability when they engage in conduct �not clearly outside the realm of what the Constitution permits,� the appeals court said.

But the court said in this case, if the officers had conducted even a �minimal further investigation� they would have found the post was �not a true threat.�

Ross� suit accused the officers of violating his constitutional rights regarding free speech and arresting and detaining him without probable cause.

According to court documents, Ross was an active user of Facebook.

On Jan. 25, 2015, a Facebook friend posted an image showing various firearms below the title, �Why I need a gun.� The post included uses for each type of weapon, including an assault rifle.

According to the appeals court, Ross interpreted the post as advocating against gun control.