Many of Jackson’s 130 city employees could see larger paychecks next year if the city adopts a proposed salary schedule presented during the Jackson Board of Aldermen study session Monday night.

Jackson city administrator Jim Roach estimated the salary schedule, proposed by a wage and benefits consulting firm the city engaged to study its existing pay scales, would mean average wage increases “of about 10%” for city employees. However, he emphasized the city staff will have to study the consultant’s recommendation to see whether it can be accommodated in the city’s 2020 budget.

The wage study was done by The Labor Management Advisory Group of Kansas City, Missouri, which has performed similar studies for Jackson every three years since the 1990s.

“My client cities like Jackson know they have to invest in their employees and assure them that their salary and benefits plan is current, has been reviewed and is fair and equitable,” John Cohen, president of The Labor Management Advisory Group, told the aldermen.

In conducting the study, Cohen said he compared the city of Jackson’s job titles and salaries with several other Missouri communities, including Moberly, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville, Fulton, Crestwood, Farmington, Nixa, Kennett and Mexico, to see how they compared.

By and large, Cohen said Jackson’s wages are similar to those paid by other municipalities for comparable positions.

“You’re always right down the center,” he told the aldermen. “You’re not low and you’re not high. You’re not out of balance in any way.”

However, Cohen said state- and federally-mandated increases in the minimum wage, combined with competition from the private sector and other factors, are forcing many municipalities to adjust their salary schedules upward. Jackson may be forced to do the same to remain competitive.

“Besides competing with nearby cities, whether they’re larger than us or the same size, we often compete against the private sector, particularly with some of our public works jobs,” Roach said.

Two of the biggest pay increases called for in the salary proposal would impact Jackson police and public utility employees. If adopted, the starting annual salary for an entry-level patrol officer would be $36,255, which would be several thousand dollars higher than the current salary.

“That’s considerably higher than what the current salary for a starting patrolman in now,” Roach said. “And for an electric lineman, the starting salary would be $43,404 and that’s a pretty significant adjustment.