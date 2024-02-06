Jackson city administrator to retire in the fall

Jackson city administrator James Roach announced Friday, Feb. 9, that he will retire from the position later this year.
A release from the city indicates Roach will step down this fall after having worked for the city for 27 years.
In 1997, officials hired him as director of Public Works. Four years later, Roach moved into his current position.
The release says Roach gave ample notice of his intent to retire to allow officials to conduct an "appropriate search for his successor".
