Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd

Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years.

A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion of East Jefferson Street. The church is at the intersection of East Jefferson and Hope streets.

Paragraph two of the pact permits the city to extend the agreement for two years, with a request to set a new expiration date of Nov. 30, 2025.

"We have been engaged in an extensive capital campaign to raise the funds necessary to build a new church," wrote the Rev. Randolph G. Tochtrop, parish pastor. "We have been very successful in this effort, despite significant challenges due to the COVID pandemic that halted our efforts for over a year."

The extension request was heard during the board's study session Monday, Aug. 7, and is expected to be taken up for a vote at council's next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

"We have currently raised $8.7 million and are continuing to seek additional pledges that will bring us to the $10.8 million estimated to be needed for the Phase I church building. We are confident we will be able to bridge the remaining gap in the coming weeks and months," Tochtrop wrote.

"We are on a planned schedule to be able to begin construction by late 2024, with the possibility of early site, demolition and utilities package early next year," Tochtrop continued.

Parish deacon Al Stoverink, acting as coordinator of the construction project, told aldermen Monday night that inflation has also been felt.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we saw the cost of construction jump about 30%," he said, adding membership and attendance at the church are growing.

Stoverink is a former executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity and is a former assistant city manager for the City of Cape Girardeau. He has also served as assistant vice chancellor for facilities at Arkansas State University.