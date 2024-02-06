All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2023

Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd

Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion of East Jefferson Street. The church is at the intersection of East Jefferson and Hope streets...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 208 Hope St., on Monday, Aug. 7, in Jackson. Parish leaders have asked Mayor Dwain Hahs and the Jackson Board of Aldermen for more time to start construction on a new church building, citing delays because of inflation and COVID-19.
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 208 Hope St., on Monday, Aug. 7, in Jackson. Parish leaders have asked Mayor Dwain Hahs and the Jackson Board of Aldermen for more time to start construction on a new church building, citing delays because of inflation and COVID-19.

Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years.

A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion of East Jefferson Street. The church is at the intersection of East Jefferson and Hope streets.

Paragraph two of the pact permits the city to extend the agreement for two years, with a request to set a new expiration date of Nov. 30, 2025.

"We have been engaged in an extensive capital campaign to raise the funds necessary to build a new church," wrote the Rev. Randolph G. Tochtrop, parish pastor. "We have been very successful in this effort, despite significant challenges due to the COVID pandemic that halted our efforts for over a year."

The extension request was heard during the board's study session Monday, Aug. 7, and is expected to be taken up for a vote at council's next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

"We have currently raised $8.7 million and are continuing to seek additional pledges that will bring us to the $10.8 million estimated to be needed for the Phase I church building. We are confident we will be able to bridge the remaining gap in the coming weeks and months," Tochtrop wrote.

"We are on a planned schedule to be able to begin construction by late 2024, with the possibility of early site, demolition and utilities package early next year," Tochtrop continued.

Parish deacon Al Stoverink, acting as coordinator of the construction project, told aldermen Monday night that inflation has also been felt.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we saw the cost of construction jump about 30%," he said, adding membership and attendance at the church are growing.

Stoverink is a former executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity and is a former assistant city manager for the City of Cape Girardeau. He has also served as assistant vice chancellor for facilities at Arkansas State University.

Tiny houses

For only the second time in his more than seven years as mayor, Dwain Hahs voted to break a 4-4 aldermanic tie Monday evening.

The issue was a text amendment to a zoning clause in the city's Code of Ordinances, which with Hahs' "yes" vote, effectively permits so-called "tiny" houses within the municipality.

One of Hahs' predecessors in the mayoral office, Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander, offered a defense for his "no" vote.

"I don't see the need in Jackson at this time, We don't need tiny houses," he said.

During a public hearing before the vote, Jackson resident Terry Baker, association executive for Southeast Missouri Realtors, offered a defense of the tiny house concept — sometimes defined as 600 square feet or smaller.

"It's hard to find affordable housing (in Jackson) and diversity of price point is key," Baker said.

"Six hundred square feet is awfully small," Ward 2 Alderman Dave Hitt said.

"I think 600 square feet is plenty big," countered Ward 3 Alderwoman Katy Liley.

Jackson has had no statutory prohibition on extra-small residences.

