Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 3

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parade’s theme is “A Vintage Christmas”. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on West Main Street/South Farmington Road and will end in uptown Jackson. Float participants are encouraged to be dropped off at Southern Bank and picked up at the end of the parade route.

The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at the first 100 entries, with the parade committee having the right to refuse any entry.

Prizes will be given in three categories — Grand Marshal Award for closest to the theme, Mayor’s Choice Award for best lights and Uptown Choice Award for most original — and will be awarded before the parade.