Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 3

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.
According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parade’s theme is “A Vintage Christmas”. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on West Main Street/South Farmington Road and will end in uptown Jackson. Float participants are encouraged to be dropped off at Southern Bank and picked up at the end of the parade route.
The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at the first 100 entries, with the parade committee having the right to refuse any entry.
Prizes will be given in three categories — Grand Marshal Award for closest to the theme, Mayor’s Choice Award for best lights and Uptown Choice Award for most original — and will be awarded before the parade.
There will be no entries allowed the day of the parade, no live Santa on any float, no open flame and no candy may be thrown from any float or moving vehicle by order of police.
Entry forms are available on the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Facebook page.
In the event the parade is canceled, information will be released on local radio stations, www.uptownjackson.org and other local media outlets.
For more information, contact Hunter Williams at (573) 380-3504.
