All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 6, 2023

Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 3

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parade’s theme is “A Vintage Christmas”. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on West Main Street/South Farmington Road and will end in uptown Jackson. Float participants are encouraged to be dropped off at Southern Bank and picked up at the end of the parade route...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
This year's Jackson Christmas Parade has been set for Dec. 3.
This year's Jackson Christmas Parade has been set for Dec. 3.Southeast Missourian file

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parade’s theme is “A Vintage Christmas”. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on West Main Street/South Farmington Road and will end in uptown Jackson. Float participants are encouraged to be dropped off at Southern Bank and picked up at the end of the parade route.

The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at the first 100 entries, with the parade committee having the right to refuse any entry.

Prizes will be given in three categories — Grand Marshal Award for closest to the theme, Mayor’s Choice Award for best lights and Uptown Choice Award for most original — and will be awarded before the parade.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be no entries allowed the day of the parade, no live Santa on any float, no open flame and no candy may be thrown from any float or moving vehicle by order of police.

Entry forms are available on the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Facebook page.

In the event the parade is canceled, information will be released on local radio stations, www.uptownjackson.org and other local media outlets.

For more information, contact Hunter Williams at (573) 380-3504.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy