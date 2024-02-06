Jackson chief: New building will make policing easier

A planned $6.5 million police station to be built in Jackson will be a major improvement over the existing space, and is on track for completion next year.

Jackson police chief James Humphreys said the new building will create a public safety complex, whose layout and square footage will be “a better place to get the job done for the community.”

The new facility will be built in a parking lot between the existing police/fire station at 525 S. Hope St. and Missouri Street.

Phil Penzel, president and CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson, said a lot of thought went into the design of the new police station, with attention to organizing department spaces to allow good flow through the building.

And, Penzel said, the hallways will be wider.

An artist's rendering of the proposed Jackson police station. Submitted by Penzel Construction

Penzel said just that one change will make a big difference, and noted in the existing space, two officers in full gear cannot pass each other — they each have to turn sideways to pass.

And spillover from storage areas is in the downstairs hallways.

“It’s tight,” Humphreys said. “Everything is a struggle.”

City of Jackson Chief of Police James Humphreys gives a tour of the tight quarters of the police department March 13 in Jackson. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

Beyond the hallways, the existing station doesn’t have enough space to accommodate Jackson’s police force, much less agencies or entities called in to assist.

Humphreys said the bomb threat at Jackson High School on Jan. 11 is a clear example of the need for the new building.

Five or six agencies were called in to assist with that incident, Humphreys said.

Simply put, he said, there wasn’t room.

But the new facility will be 18,000 square feet, larger than the 15,000 square feet originally requested.

The police department currently uses about 3,000 square feet of the police/fire complex, which is about 7,000 square feet total, Humphreys said.

Humphreys said he “could go on and on about the pluses” the new building will offer. Humphreys noted the new building will have more storage space and proper interviewing areas, which will help the department meet regulations.

Communications officer Baylie Bonney, left, waits while administrative assistant Rachel Coleman makes a phone call for permissions to release documents March 13 in Jackson. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

“It will be so much easier,” Humphreys said.