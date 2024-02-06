Jackson Chamber touts wastewater initiative

Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since November 2008, said Tuesday in an email the chamber is foursquare behind the City of Jackson's no-tax increase wastewater ballot referendum to be decided by city voters Aug. 2.

Brian Gerau Southeast Missourian file

Gerau noted Jackson's population growth of more than 12.5% in the period 2010 to 2020 means there is a greater need on city infrastructure, such as wastewater services.

"This initiative affects our residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in Jackson," Gerau wrote. "As we look to grow and sustain the needs of those in the city, we are educating the voters of Jackson to vote yes."