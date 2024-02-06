All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Jackson Chamber touts wastewater initiative

Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since November 2008, said Tuesday in an email the chamber is foursquare behind the City of Jackson's no-tax increase wastewater ballot referendum to be decided by city voters Aug. 2...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since November 2008, said Tuesday in an email the chamber is foursquare behind the City of Jackson's no-tax increase wastewater ballot referendum to be decided by city voters Aug. 2.

Brian Gerau
Brian GerauSoutheast Missourian file

Gerau noted Jackson's population growth of more than 12.5% in the period 2010 to 2020 means there is a greater need on city infrastructure, such as wastewater services.

"This initiative affects our residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in Jackson," Gerau wrote. "As we look to grow and sustain the needs of those in the city, we are educating the voters of Jackson to vote yes."

The $10.1 million bond issue for improvements to the Jackson wastewater treatment plant with be on the ballot Aug. 2.
The $10.1 million bond issue for improvements to the Jackson wastewater treatment plant with be on the ballot Aug. 2.
Jim Roach, city administrator, said June 6 the $10 million plebiscite is vital to address repair, rehabilitation and upgrades needed for the municipal treatment plant at 2230 Lee Ave. near Hubble Creek.

"(This) is not a tax but bonds to be paid for through sewer rates, which are user fees. If the bond issue passes, sewer rates will be adjusted on a one-time-only basis by 10% -- with the new rates to go into effect in January," Roach said.

While the system is currently able to handle wastewater needs, Roach said given the city's continued growth, changes are needed.

Wysiwyg image

"We'd like to keep the (wastewater) plant between 70% to 80% capacity not only to serve current city customers but those we know are coming in the future," Mayor Dwain Hahs said.

In June, Jackson's aldermanic board voted to spend $10,163 in fees to BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau to promote a "yes" vote in less than four weeks' time,

