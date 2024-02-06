Jackson Chamber to unveil new visitors center

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the unveiling date for its renovated Tourism and Visitors Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
The event will feature remarks from community leaders and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public is invited to attend and explore the updated building.
“This renovation marks a significant step forward in showcasing all that Jackson has to offer. Our new Tourism and Visitors Center will serve as a central hub for information, resources and collaboration to drive economic growth and tourism in our area,” Brian Gerau, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said in a Friday, Feb. 7 news release.
Attendees at the unveiling can also learn more about Go Jackson MO, the chamber’s tourism initiative.
