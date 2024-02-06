All sections
February 7, 2025

Jackson Chamber to unveil new visitors center

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will unveil its renovated Tourism and Visitors Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The event includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony and insights into the Go Jackson MO initiative.

Christopher Borro
Brian Gerau
Brian Gerau

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the unveiling date for its renovated Tourism and Visitors Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

The event will feature remarks from community leaders and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public is invited to attend and explore the updated building.

“This renovation marks a significant step forward in showcasing all that Jackson has to offer. Our new Tourism and Visitors Center will serve as a central hub for information, resources and collaboration to drive economic growth and tourism in our area,” Brian Gerau, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said in a Friday, Feb. 7 news release.

Attendees at the unveiling can also learn more about Go Jackson MO, the chamber’s tourism initiative.

