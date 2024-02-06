Jackson chamber to graduate leadership program participants

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a graduation ceremony Wednesday for participants in its 12th annual Jackson Leadership and Development program.
The event will take place at the Jackson Civic Center starting at 11 a.m.
“It’s amazing to watch the development of the participants as they learn about the region, their classmates and themselves,” said Brian Gerau, Jackson chamber president.
