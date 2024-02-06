Outstanding achievement in business and education within the Jackson community were recognized Friday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual Banquet at the Jackson Civic Center -- with the presentation of the R.A. Fulenwider Award, Woman of the Year Award and a special tribute to Gene Penzel.
"All things great in our area, we try to recognize them," Brian Gerau, Jackson Chamber executive director said before the event.
"Tonight we want to start our evening with a surprise," Jackson School District communications director Meredith Pobst said, "by celebrating a woman who celebrates other women, someone who inspires them to be better, someone who shows strength in challenging times. ..."
The inaugural Woman's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year award was presented to "one individual who definitely stood out," Pobst said -- Sarah Gerau.
Tom Ludwig received the R.A. Fulenwider Award, presented yearly to a person who has given a lifetime of service within the community.
Billy Joe Thompson, winner of the 2017 R.A. Fulenwider Award, co-presented this year's award to Ludwig, after issuing a belated thank you for his receipt of last year's accolade.
"It was a very humbling and proud honor to get," Thompson said of last year's award. "I was unable to express my appreciation last year because of some emotional feelings. ..."
Ludwig -- a member of the chamber and its board of directors and a member of the Jackson Industrial Development Company board -- graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Missouri-Kansas City and Washington University, and he adopted Jackson as his hometown, according to co-presenter Terri Tomlin.
Ludwig served as assistant prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County and became partner of a private law firm in Jackson. He also coached girls youth soccer and boys basketball.
"If you're going to get an award in Jackson, I think this is the most humbling, best award," Ludwig said. "I can't describe how grateful I am."
Educator of the Year, presented by The Bank of Missouri, was Evan Theobald of the Jackson School District.
"It's super humbling. I'm honored to accept this award. ...," Theobald said. "There are many teachers that certainly could have been receiving this award tonight. I'm just lucky to have been positioned in the place that I am to accept this award."
Business of the Year, presented by Capital Sand Proppants, was awarded to SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties; Small Business of the Year, presented by Robinson Construction, went to Bug Zero; and Ambassador of the Year was given to Arron Olivas of MOWEAR USA, by Guardian Land Title.
Near the end of the evening, Brian Gerau prompted a moment of silence in memory of "community leader" Gene Penzel, who died Nov. 20 at the age of 84.
"[Penzel was] one of the historic, legendary names in Jackson, Missouri, and really in the State of Missouri," Gerau said.
