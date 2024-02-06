Outstanding achievement in business and education within the Jackson community were recognized Friday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual Banquet at the Jackson Civic Center -- with the presentation of the R.A. Fulenwider Award, Woman of the Year Award and a special tribute to Gene Penzel.

"All things great in our area, we try to recognize them," Brian Gerau, Jackson Chamber executive director said before the event.

"Tonight we want to start our evening with a surprise," Jackson School District communications director Meredith Pobst said, "by celebrating a woman who celebrates other women, someone who inspires them to be better, someone who shows strength in challenging times. ..."

The inaugural Woman's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year award was presented to "one individual who definitely stood out," Pobst said -- Sarah Gerau.

Tom Ludwig received the R.A. Fulenwider Award, presented yearly to a person who has given a lifetime of service within the community.

Evan Theobald, a teacher in the Jackson School District, accepts the Educator of the Year award Friday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Jackson Civic Center. Joshua Hartwig

Billy Joe Thompson, winner of the 2017 R.A. Fulenwider Award, co-presented this year's award to Ludwig, after issuing a belated thank you for his receipt of last year's accolade.

"It was a very humbling and proud honor to get," Thompson said of last year's award. "I was unable to express my appreciation last year because of some emotional feelings. ..."

Ludwig -- a member of the chamber and its board of directors and a member of the Jackson Industrial Development Company board -- graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Missouri-Kansas City and Washington University, and he adopted Jackson as his hometown, according to co-presenter Terri Tomlin.