Jackson chamber postpones breakfast

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's February membership breakfast, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of marginal road conditions and has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Seating will be limited because of social-distancing guidelines, and face masks are required inside the Civic Center.
Reservations are required and may be made online through the chamber's website, jacksonmochamber.org. Members are asked to limit attendance to no more than two people from each member organization.
