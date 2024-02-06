Jackson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual agribusiness tour

More than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state.

On a blisteringly hot day, participants visited four sites in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Among those who boarded two Jackson School District buses was state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City. An organizer said it was the first time a sitting state senator had joined the yearly excursion.