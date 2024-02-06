All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 21, 2022

Jackson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual agribusiness tour

More than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state. On a blisteringly hot day, participants visited four sites in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Albert Runnels, left, of Jackson and Harold Phillips of Cape Girardeau admire a vintage Greyhound tractor at American Tractor Museum during Wednesday's Agribusiness Tour in Perryville, Missouri.
Albert Runnels, left, of Jackson and Harold Phillips of Cape Girardeau admire a vintage Greyhound tractor at American Tractor Museum during Wednesday's Agribusiness Tour in Perryville, Missouri.Jeff Long

More than 90 people took part in Wednesday's Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Agribusiness Tour, said to be one of the longest-running agriculture-focused outings in the history of the state.

On a blisteringly hot day, participants visited four sites in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Among those who boarded two Jackson School District buses was state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City. An organizer said it was the first time a sitting state senator had joined the yearly excursion.

Cheryl Ellis, executive assistant of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, pets a cannulated cow Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University's David M. Barton Agricultural Research Center in Gordonville. A cannulated cow has been fitted with a cannula, a porthole-like device allowing access to the digestive system for research.
Cheryl Ellis, executive assistant of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, pets a cannulated cow Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University's David M. Barton Agricultural Research Center in Gordonville. A cannulated cow has been fitted with a cannula, a porthole-like device allowing access to the digestive system for research.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stops

  • Reed's Metals, Scott City — The production facility at Reed's plant was toured and general manager Nick Reynolds discussed the high-quality 29-gauge and 26-gauge steel used. Sales representative Russel Friga walked groups through a pole barn.
  • David M. Barton Agricultural Research Center, Gordonville — At the 252-acre farm, purchased by Southeast Missouri State University in 2008, groups viewed a cannulated cow and saw irrigated corn and soybean fields.

"In 2012, in this region, we had a big drought year but, due to our irrigation efforts, we were able to take 208 bushels out of our 100-acre field," said Michael Aide, professor in SEMO's Agriculture Department.

  • American Tractor Museum, Perryville — Tour participants saw 64 farm tractors in the facility, 20 of them more than a century old.
  • Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery, Friedheim — Purchased by Doug and Pat Hunt in 1997, the Hunts and their extended family began planting grapes on 25 acres in 2006 and opened the winery in 2012. Doug Hunt said the business maintains more than 2,000 vines.

Lunch was served to all by SEMO Cattlemen's Association.

Shellie Gamel of Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery in Friedheim shows a handful of catawba grapes grown on the family-owned farm during Wednesday's Agribusiness Tour sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Shellie Gamel of Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery in Friedheim shows a handful of catawba grapes grown on the family-owned farm during Wednesday's Agribusiness Tour sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.Jeff Long
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy