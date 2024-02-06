Jackson chamber hosting ice cream social

As part of its observance of Chamber of Commerce Week, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host an ice cream social from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the chamber’s offices, 125 E. Main St. in Jackson.
The event is free for chamber members as well as anyone interested in learning about chamber membership.
