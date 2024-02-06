Award winners, record membership celebrated at Jackson chamber banquet

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated surpassing 600 members at its annual banquet Friday night, Jan. 17, at the Jackson Civic Center.

To celebrate the record membership, organizers chose “Cheers to 600” as the banquet’s theme.

“It’s been a totally great year for the Jackson chamber. Lots of new businesses coming into the area. We are growing. Everything is moving basically in the right direction,” chamber president Brian Gerau said.

In addition to drinks and dinner, the banquet also featured numerous awards handed out to individuals and businesses. The top honor of the night, the R.A. Fulenwider Award, went to Banterra Bank banker Tina Weber.

“It’s a lifetime achievement based on all of the successes that person has brought to the community,” Gerau said. The previous year’s award winner, in this case Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, always presents the service award to its new recipient. Winners are chosen by a committee of past award winners, and it has been awarded since 1978.

Weber, a lifelong Jackson resident, is involved in not only the chamber, but also Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, City of Jackson advisory boards and other not-for-profit groups.

“This is just a great town and a great organization. I’m proud to be a part of it. Thank you so much,” she said in her acceptance speech.

The Women’s Impact Network selected Beth Keller of Saint Francis Healthcare System as its Woman of the Year. It was the only award of the evening that was a complete surprise to its recipient.