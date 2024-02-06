Award winners, record membership celebrated at Jackson chamber banquet

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated surpassing 600 members at its annual banquet Friday night, Jan. 17, at the Jackson Civic Center.
To celebrate the record membership, organizers chose “Cheers to 600” as the banquet’s theme.
“It’s been a totally great year for the Jackson chamber. Lots of new businesses coming into the area. We are growing. Everything is moving basically in the right direction,” chamber president Brian Gerau said.
In addition to drinks and dinner, the banquet also featured numerous awards handed out to individuals and businesses. The top honor of the night, the R.A. Fulenwider Award, went to Banterra Bank banker Tina Weber.
“It’s a lifetime achievement based on all of the successes that person has brought to the community,” Gerau said. The previous year’s award winner, in this case Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, always presents the service award to its new recipient. Winners are chosen by a committee of past award winners, and it has been awarded since 1978.
Weber, a lifelong Jackson resident, is involved in not only the chamber, but also Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, City of Jackson advisory boards and other not-for-profit groups.
“This is just a great town and a great organization. I’m proud to be a part of it. Thank you so much,” she said in her acceptance speech.
The Women’s Impact Network selected Beth Keller of Saint Francis Healthcare System as its Woman of the Year. It was the only award of the evening that was a complete surprise to its recipient.
“She is the first to volunteer, the last one to leave and the pillar that makes things happen,” Comfort Keepers owner Melody Harpur said of Keller when presenting the award. “… Her involvement in the Women’s Impact Network has been second to none and another reason the women’s network is a state-leading initiative.”
Keller said she loved being part of the chamber and she was humbled to be chosen for the award.
The Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year award went to language arts teacher Sally Lorenz of Saxony Lutheran High School. She has been teaching at the school since its inception in 2000, when the school had just three educators and seven students.
Kaitlyn Drum of Coalter Insurance Group was honored as the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year.
KBSI Fox 23 won Business of the Year and SEMO CPA took home the title of Small Business of the Year.
A new award was also bestowed, with Southeast Missouri Pets becoming the first recipient of the Non-Profit of the Year honor.
The chamber’s board of directors was installed after all the awards had been presented. Afterward, Pastor Sam Roethemeyer provided the banquet’s benediction.
“Let’s carry our actions to make a difference and lets carry our enthusiasm and energy to help us move forward as a chamber, as an industrial development company and to make our community a better place to live each day,” he said at the end of the evening.
