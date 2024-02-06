Jackson chamber promotes tourism outreach at renovated office reveal

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. has officially reopened for business. Chamber president Brian Gerau announced its expanded focus as a tourism hub and visitors center at a Tuesday, Feb. 25, open house.
“We don’t just want people to visit, we want people to stay. We want to bring people in, we want people to see our restaurants, parks and take advantage of all the amenities that we have,” he said.
Sensing a void in the market, Gerau had been working on a tourism initiative, recently launched as Go JACKSON MO, since 2022.
“I love Jackson. It’s my home. I don’t think there’s a better place to live and we want to spread that word,” Gerau said.
The chamber of commerce moved into the former First Missouri State Bank building on Jackson Boulevard in 2021. It had previously operated from 125 E. Main St. since the 1980s.
In October 2024, Gerau announced the office would undergo a total renovation. That took some two months to complete.
Gerau praised Putz Construction in Millersville for the work done on the building. He also thanked various sponsors and the City of Jackson for their contributions and encouragement.
“We are very, very proud of his initiative. We’re proud of the partnerships that we have formed,” he said.
A selection of pamphlets and brochures at the office provides tourists with information about Jackson landmarks and events.
“Our goal is, as we promote it more and more, that community members who have events are going to bring their information here and we have a hub to showcase it,” retail and membership director Janna Clifton said.
Gerau, Clifton and executive assistant Shannon Bain will work out of the renovated office space. It features a supply room, kitchenette and two board rooms — one larger, one smaller — for chamber members to host meetings.
The office displays historical pictures and maps of Jackson in addition to a Go JACKSON MO tourism mural taking up an entire wall.
“It’s wonderful. It’s great for the chamber. I’ve just been trying to visualize what it looked like when I used to work here as a teller, but the remodel phase has been done so well it’s hard to even remember that,” said Matt Latham, commercial lender for Alliance Bank.
Latham was one of several dozen people who attended Tuesday's open house. Gerau presided over opening remarks and the Rev. Sam Roethemeyer, pastor emeritus of Emanuel United Church of Christ, offered blessings for the ceremony.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.