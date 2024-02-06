All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Jackson chamber promotes tourism outreach at renovated office reveal

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has reopened its renovated headquarters, unveiling its new role as a tourism hub. Chamber leaders aim to boost tourism by showcasing the city's attractions and amenities.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau, right, thanks Putz Construction owner Mike Putz, left, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, for Putz’s work in renovating the chamber’s office space at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Putz’s team turned a former bank building into a dedicated visitors center and chamber workspace.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau, right, thanks Putz Construction owner Mike Putz, left, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, for Putz's work in renovating the chamber's office space at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. Putz's team turned a former bank building into a dedicated visitors center and chamber workspace.
Onlookers listen to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau at an open house for the chamber’s new office Tuesday, Feb. 25. Several dozen Jackson residents and workers attended.
Onlookers listen to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau at an open house for the chamber's new office Tuesday, Feb. 25. Several dozen Jackson residents and workers attended.
Alan Schoen, left, and Lucas Green converse at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce open house Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. The building was completely renovated into a workspace for chamber employees and a tourism information center.
Alan Schoen, left, and Lucas Green converse at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce open house Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. The building was completely renovated into a workspace for chamber employees and a tourism information center.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. has officially reopened for business. Chamber president Brian Gerau announced its expanded focus as a tourism hub and visitors center at a Tuesday, Feb. 25, open house.

“We don’t just want people to visit, we want people to stay. We want to bring people in, we want people to see our restaurants, parks and take advantage of all the amenities that we have,” he said.

Sensing a void in the market, Gerau had been working on a tourism initiative, recently launched as Go JACKSON MO, since 2022.

“I love Jackson. It’s my home. I don’t think there’s a better place to live and we want to spread that word,” Gerau said.

The chamber of commerce moved into the former First Missouri State Bank building on Jackson Boulevard in 2021. It had previously operated from 125 E. Main St. since the 1980s.

In October 2024, Gerau announced the office would undergo a total renovation. That took some two months to complete.

Gerau praised Putz Construction in Millersville for the work done on the building. He also thanked various sponsors and the City of Jackson for their contributions and encouragement.

“We are very, very proud of his initiative. We’re proud of the partnerships that we have formed,” he said.

A selection of pamphlets and brochures at the office provides tourists with information about Jackson landmarks and events.

“Our goal is, as we promote it more and more, that community members who have events are going to bring their information here and we have a hub to showcase it,” retail and membership director Janna Clifton said.

Gerau, Clifton and executive assistant Shannon Bain will work out of the renovated office space. It features a supply room, kitchenette and two board rooms — one larger, one smaller — for chamber members to host meetings.

The office displays historical pictures and maps of Jackson in addition to a Go JACKSON MO tourism mural taking up an entire wall.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great for the chamber. I’ve just been trying to visualize what it looked like when I used to work here as a teller, but the remodel phase has been done so well it’s hard to even remember that,” said Matt Latham, commercial lender for Alliance Bank.

Latham was one of several dozen people who attended Tuesday's open house. Gerau presided over opening remarks and the Rev. Sam Roethemeyer, pastor emeritus of Emanuel United Church of Christ, offered blessings for the ceremony.

