Jackson chamber promotes tourism outreach at renovated office reveal

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. has officially reopened for business. Chamber president Brian Gerau announced its expanded focus as a tourism hub and visitors center at a Tuesday, Feb. 25, open house.

“We don’t just want people to visit, we want people to stay. We want to bring people in, we want people to see our restaurants, parks and take advantage of all the amenities that we have,” he said.

Sensing a void in the market, Gerau had been working on a tourism initiative, recently launched as Go JACKSON MO, since 2022.

“I love Jackson. It’s my home. I don’t think there’s a better place to live and we want to spread that word,” Gerau said.

The chamber of commerce moved into the former First Missouri State Bank building on Jackson Boulevard in 2021. It had previously operated from 125 E. Main St. since the 1980s.

In October 2024, Gerau announced the office would undergo a total renovation. That took some two months to complete.

Gerau praised Putz Construction in Millersville for the work done on the building. He also thanked various sponsors and the City of Jackson for their contributions and encouragement.