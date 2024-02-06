Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans

Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24.
Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director Merideth Pobst posted a Facebook Live video on the district’s page @jacksonr2schooldistrict Wednesday morning, and emphasized plans could change as information on COVID-19 changes.
Link said the plan is to require students to wear masks on buses, where social distancing is not logistically feasible, but in classrooms, masks will be optional.
Recesses and lunches will likely be spread out, Link said.
More custodians and increased cleaning measures are planned, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.
“If students are washing their hands, staying in line, not touching each other, I think we’re going to have a real good school year,” Link said.
Link asked parents and guardians of students to work with them now to establish a routine of frequent hand-washing, so it’s easier to get into that rhythm once the school year begins.
A survey went out to families Wednesday, Pobst said Wednesday afternoon. In it, families are asked to respond with concerns, questions and suggestions.
In the video, Link said parents and school officials must be partners in the process.
“We are moving forward into a world of the unknown,” Link said, and urged anyone with questions or concerns to contact the district office or school offices, reach out on social media or email info@jr2mail.org.
At Cape Girardeau Central schools, district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent said, the final plan was under review by district staff Wednesday afternoon and will be made public Thursday, available on social media, through the district’s email system and on www.capetigers.com.
“This is a fluid document,” Tallent said. “We will continue to make the best decision for our school community with the information we have at the time, realizing we will have to make adjustments as new information becomes available.”
Tallent said district officials are asking for patience, as the process is new to everyone, and officials are working with the best information they have at the time.
“We have made a strong commitment to communicating all changes in a variety of ways, so our families know what the plan is at the time,” Tallent said.
Tallent said the district posted a job opening Wednesday for a contact tracer.
“We felt it was really important for us to do this as a school district, because we touch so much of our community, between staff members and our families,” Tallent said. “We want to help alleviate some burden on the health department.”
Tallent said the district’s leadership wants a sense of normalcy for students, but to do that safely will take a lot of work and cooperation.
“We are hopeful we will be in school Aug. 24. For now,” Tallent said.
Scott City currently holds in-person summer school classes and plans to begin the fall semester Aug. 26, principal Michael Umfleet said.
Notre Dame High School will also resume classes in the fall; more information on this will be available next week.
Reporter Nicolette Baker contributed to this story.
