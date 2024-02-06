Jackson, Cape schools announce tentative fall plans

Plans are fluid, but officials with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts indicated the intent to have in-person, face-to-face instruction at school starting Aug. 24.

Jackson superintendent John Link and district communications director Merideth Pobst posted a Facebook Live video on the district’s page @jacksonr2schooldistrict Wednesday morning, and emphasized plans could change as information on COVID-19 changes.

Link said the plan is to require students to wear masks on buses, where social distancing is not logistically feasible, but in classrooms, masks will be optional.

Recesses and lunches will likely be spread out, Link said.

More custodians and increased cleaning measures are planned, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

“If students are washing their hands, staying in line, not touching each other, I think we’re going to have a real good school year,” Link said.

Link asked parents and guardians of students to work with them now to establish a routine of frequent hand-washing, so it’s easier to get into that rhythm once the school year begins.

A survey went out to families Wednesday, Pobst said Wednesday afternoon. In it, families are asked to respond with concerns, questions and suggestions.

In the video, Link said parents and school officials must be partners in the process.

“We are moving forward into a world of the unknown,” Link said, and urged anyone with questions or concerns to contact the district office or school offices, reach out on social media or email info@jr2mail.org.