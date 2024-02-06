Jackson, Cape County dispatch centers consolidate

The Jackson Police Department dispatch center officially consolidated with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center Wednesday morning to form the Cape Girardeau County Consolidated Dispatch Center, according to a release issued by the City of Jackson.

The merger is part of an ongoing process to save costs while continuing to provide Cape Girardeau County with advanced emergency communication services by combining its public-safety answering points, or PSAPs, into a central location in the sheriff’s office, the release stated.