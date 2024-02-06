Jackson, Cape celebrate The Fourth

Heat and humidity were no match for those wishing to celebrate the Fourth of July with barbecued chow, helicopter rides, rubber duck races and a car show in Southeast Missouri.

Parking lots were near capacity at both the daylong celebration at Jackson City Park and at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July Celebration awaiting the Spirit of America Award presentation.

Jackson City Park

Food trucks, merchants and activities galore lined the streets within Jackson City Park.

One such activity, the eighth annual duck race, generated quite a crowd alongside Jackson City Park's Hubble Creek shortly before the 11 a.m. start time.

Lexi Windes wipes mud off the face of Jackson Rushin during the annual mud volleyball tournament Thursday at Jackson City Park in Jackson. TYLER GRAEF

Representing the Jackson Heritage Association, Kyle Mabuce said proceeds from the race benefit the Oliver House Museum of Jackson.

"We use whatever proceeds we make to do improvements to the house," Mabuce said. "Old houses constantly need improvement."

Right now, the house's soffits, fascia and new gutter work will be first on the list of repairs, he said.

"When you're dealing with a house that's 170 years old, it constantly needs something," Mabuce said.

And with a "record number of ducks in the bucket," he estimated around $1,000 was collected Thursday.

Second-timer at the race, Samantha Lang and 9-month-old daughter, Harper, were anxiously watching the mass of yellow rubber ducks flow downstream at Hubble Creek.

"We have some family playing in the volleyball tournament, so we're going to hang out here, then watch the fireworks tonight," Lang said.

The park's baseball field was used as a helipad throughout the day, with families taking turns traveling above the city in 10-minute intervals. Rides are made possible each year due to a partnership between the City of Jackson and Cape Copters.

Duane and Wendy Petzoldt and their children Avery, 14, Sam, 7, Eli, 7 and Olivia, 9 had just stepped off two of the three helicopters.

"That was the first time we were on a helicopter," Duane Petzoldt said. "I really enjoyed it. I sat in the back and let Eli sit in the front."

Wendy Petzoldt said since they never had experienced flying before and that was the motivation for the trip.