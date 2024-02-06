Jackson, Cape celebrate The Fourth

Heat and humidity were no match for those wishing to celebrate the Fourth of July with barbecued chow, helicopter rides, rubber duck races and a car show in Southeast Missouri.
Parking lots were near capacity at both the daylong celebration at Jackson City Park and at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July Celebration awaiting the Spirit of America Award presentation.
Food trucks, merchants and activities galore lined the streets within Jackson City Park.
One such activity, the eighth annual duck race, generated quite a crowd alongside Jackson City Park's Hubble Creek shortly before the 11 a.m. start time.
Representing the Jackson Heritage Association, Kyle Mabuce said proceeds from the race benefit the Oliver House Museum of Jackson.
"We use whatever proceeds we make to do improvements to the house," Mabuce said. "Old houses constantly need improvement."
Right now, the house's soffits, fascia and new gutter work will be first on the list of repairs, he said.
"When you're dealing with a house that's 170 years old, it constantly needs something," Mabuce said.
And with a "record number of ducks in the bucket," he estimated around $1,000 was collected Thursday.
Second-timer at the race, Samantha Lang and 9-month-old daughter, Harper, were anxiously watching the mass of yellow rubber ducks flow downstream at Hubble Creek.
"We have some family playing in the volleyball tournament, so we're going to hang out here, then watch the fireworks tonight," Lang said.
The park's baseball field was used as a helipad throughout the day, with families taking turns traveling above the city in 10-minute intervals. Rides are made possible each year due to a partnership between the City of Jackson and Cape Copters.
Duane and Wendy Petzoldt and their children Avery, 14, Sam, 7, Eli, 7 and Olivia, 9 had just stepped off two of the three helicopters.
"That was the first time we were on a helicopter," Duane Petzoldt said. "I really enjoyed it. I sat in the back and let Eli sit in the front."
Wendy Petzoldt said since they never had experienced flying before and that was the motivation for the trip.
"It's a great gift for them, and a spectacular view," she said.
Paul Salmon with Cape Copters said this was his sixth year being part of the Fourth of July celebration.
Salmon said about 20% of the proceeds from the helicopter rides go back into a city fund within the Parks and Recreation Department.
And "a lot of people come back every year," he said.
One of the three helicopters was reserved for a single passenger ride, he explained, and the other two were reserved for families, allowing three people at a time.
Salmon of Cape Girardeau said he started flying at 14.
"I've been fascinated with aviation since I was a little tyke," he said.
Bailey and Logan Henneckey of Scott City were enjoying pork steak burgers in the shade next to their daughter, Veidah, 3, as she grinned with her snowcone from Kona Ice.
The burgers were from The German Cook, which Logan Henneckey said has "by far the best" food.
"We get it at the Farmers Market, we get it here," Bailey Henneckey said. "Anywhere [The German Cook] is, I find him."
Up next was a visit to see Logan Henneckey's dad, Robert, and his early 60s Corvette Stingray at the car show.
Following patriotic numbers by Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, the crowd gathered at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau turned their attention toward the stage for the presentation of the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award to James Blair Moran of Sikeston, Missouri.
"It's an honor that celebrates hard work, dedication, volunteerism, patriotism, civic-mindedness and entrepreneurism," said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian. "All are qualities we seek to promote."
For 16 years, the Southeast Missourian has recognized individuals who "stand out among the crowd."
"I humbly accept this award," Moran said. "But let me say, all of you gathered here for this patriotic event also represent the true spirit of America, ... And these brave men and women of our armed services also truly represent the spirit of America."
Moran is a Vietnam veteran, active member of the Sikeston community, former foundation director of Missouri Delta Medical Center "and a champion for numerous veterans' causes," according to Presson.
