Jackson cancels "Flip the Switch"

Due a forecast of rain, Jackson Community Outreach Board has canceled the annual “Flip the Switch” event in City Park, according to a text message from Parks Director Jason Lipe. The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Lipe said there were no immediate plans to reschedule. Flip the Switch, first held in 2015, normally kicks off Jackson’s Holiday Extravaganza, with erected park displays viewable through the end of 2022.