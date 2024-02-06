Jackson businesses try to 'lessen impact' of Homecomers

The annual Homecomers celebration will draw thousands of people to the streets of uptown Jackson every night from Tuesday through Saturday this week.

But during daytime hours, when uptown businesses will be open, Homecomers — and the 100 block of South High Street — will be closed. Instead of traffic and customers, the street will be filled with carnival rides and vendor tents, creating an inconvenience — and a drop in sales — for businesses in the uptown Jackson area.

Merchants in the area tried to find a way to either keep streets in front of their businesses open or encourage Homecomers organizers and the carnival operator to add daytime hours when their stores will be open. They had several meetings with city officials and Homecomers organizers trying to find a compromise to satisfy everyone but were unsuccessful.

However, the merchants say they’ll do what they can to make the best of the situation.

One of them is Janey Foust, owner of Cobblestone Corner, 130 High St., who said several businesses in uptown Jackson are banding together to offer special sales incentives this week in an effort to persuade customers to patronize their stores despite the inconvenience of street closures.

“We’re calling it the ‘Our Streets Are Closed But Our Sidewalks Are Open Uptown Sale,” Foust said.

Although customers will not be able to drive or park on High Street, Foust said she and other business owners are getting the word out there is “plenty of parking behind our shops.”