Walking into The Audio Video Guys store on Old Cape Road in Jackson, expectations should be checked at the door. Instead of TVs, the walls of the companyï¿½s headquarters are lined with vintage audio equipment.

Business owner Brett Smith said the business, which deals in custom installation of entertainment systems, came about five years ago, and with it, his massive collection of used technology.

ï¿½The customer has some stuff in their storage room, ï¿½Hey, you know, do you want that?ï¿½ Thatï¿½s kind of how it really started. And through that, you start discovering the history of some of this stuff,ï¿½ Smith said.

He said the collection is a representation of hi-fi audio at its peak.

ï¿½In the late ï¿½70s and early ï¿½80s, these manufacturers were at the top of their game and looking for market shares,ï¿½ he said.

A vintage turntable from the 1970s is seen in the home of Brett Smith, owner of The Audio Video Guys, on Thursday in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

That market resulted in the hundreds of affordable and high-quality products now in Smithï¿½s possession; items such as Bozakï¿½s Concert Grand loudspeakers from the mid-1960s, and Bower and Wilkins 801s from the early 1980s.

The Jackson native said collecting has become like an addiction, and many of the antiques, after some light repairs, perform better than most of this centuryï¿½s products.

ï¿½Ironically, thereï¿½s no better quality recording than an analog vinyl recording,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Any digital recording is compressed, so youï¿½re losing something.ï¿½

Smith said he often repurposes the equipment rather than it being retired or tossed out. The 6-foot-long record console in their office, he said, has been suited to stream Pandora.

ï¿½It all has such different characteristics,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Itï¿½s about putting the pieces together; system matching and finding what works well together.ï¿½