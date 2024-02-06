All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 6, 2022

Jackson bus driver shortage to push school start time back

A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus. Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott Smith, the district's superintendent, said. The decision was made at a special board meeting last week...

Nathan English
story image illustation

A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus.

Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott Smith, the district's superintendent, said. The decision was made at a special board meeting last week.

The elementary school was chosen because of its proximity to the transportation depot and route size. Using a tiered routing system at that district will impact the least number of students, Smith said.

"This is something that I know this district has faced for at least a year, if not longer," Smith said of the shortage. "So, it's nothing new."

The difficult decision comes as Jackson continues to grapple with the shortage that, as of this week, left them 12 drivers shy of being fully staffed. The district has around 70 buses on the lot and 54 to 58 drivers is considered fully staffed.

Smith said with the district's size and number of students, a decision needed to be made with the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching.

Smith, himself a licensed bus driver, has had to step in multiple times as a substitute driver on bus routes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson, the largest district in Cape Girardeau County at 280 square miles, has more than 5,700 students, some 3,000 of whom ride the bus each school day.

"These are students that have to have transportation to get an education," Smith said.

For comparison, Cape Girardeau School District averages 1,500 to 1,700 students on buses per day and considers 33 drivers fully staffed, Tara Bowers, location manager for Robinson Transport, which handles Cape Girardeau busing, said.

Smith said the shortage has been caused by multiple factors, including driver retirements and deaths, as well as the qualifications for the position. Bus drivers must have a commercial driver's license, school bus endorsements and a safe driving record.

The district is going to continue recruiting new drivers throughout the school year, the superintendent said. The school plans to do another "Bus Driver University" in the fall. The district also provides onsite training. Smith also said those potentially interested should visit the district's website or contact the district office.

"The goal is for us to be able to go back to a regular schedule where all buildings start at the same time as soon as possible, but first we have to have drivers," Smith said.

Cape Girardeau does have somewhat of a shortage of its own. The district is currently five drivers short of 33, Bowers said. However, there are enough drivers to operate a normal route schedule, she said, there's just not a huge cushion in case of illness absences.

The school is doing a "Drive The Bus" promotion from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 13 for any potentially interested in driving for the district. All that's required is a valid driver's license, Bowers said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy