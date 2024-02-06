Jackson bus driver shortage to push school start time back

A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus.

Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott Smith, the district's superintendent, said. The decision was made at a special board meeting last week.

The elementary school was chosen because of its proximity to the transportation depot and route size. Using a tiered routing system at that district will impact the least number of students, Smith said.

"This is something that I know this district has faced for at least a year, if not longer," Smith said of the shortage. "So, it's nothing new."

The difficult decision comes as Jackson continues to grapple with the shortage that, as of this week, left them 12 drivers shy of being fully staffed. The district has around 70 buses on the lot and 54 to 58 drivers is considered fully staffed.

Smith said with the district's size and number of students, a decision needed to be made with the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching.

Smith, himself a licensed bus driver, has had to step in multiple times as a substitute driver on bus routes.