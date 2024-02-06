Jackson bridge, sidewalk project completion delayed two months

When it comes to construction, unexpected issues can arise that may serve to push back the expected finish of a project.
At the recommendation of city engineer Anna Bergmark, a $40,957.56 change order was approved Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Jackson's Board of Aldermen for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks Plan.
By the wording of the approved change order, completion of the $1.6 million project is now delayed from Wednesday, March 8, to Thursday, May 18, by general contractor Putz Construction of Millersville.
"(The delay) is to account for the fact that asphalt plants close for the winter," said Bergmark, who added, "We extended completion to give us enough wiggle room to account for when the plants do open."
While the asphalt shutdown is the primary reason for pushing the end date back, there are other issues, she said.
"There was some rock excavation accounted for in the contract but there was more excavation needed than originally anticipated under Mary Street for utility installation. Plus, there was tree removal needed and some additional sidewalk work is necessary for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance."
Putz, who completed the $550,000 Hubble Ford Bridge replacement in July, is also taking the lead on West Mary Street, which is a "collector" street in the municipality.
Last year, now-retired Public Works director Kent Peetz said that when Washington Street was closed off in 2020 to accommodate the $20 million Cape Girardeau County Courthouse project, enough traffic shifted to West Mary that the municipality now considers West Mary a collector street, similar to Washington and Adams streets.
A collector street is defined is a low- to moderate-capacity roadway providing access to residential properties while moving traffic from local streets to arterial thoroughfares.
The city is tapping its road and bridge fund to pay for the West Mary improvements.