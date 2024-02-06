Jackson bridge, sidewalk project completion delayed two months

When it comes to construction, unexpected issues can arise that may serve to push back the expected finish of a project.

At the recommendation of city engineer Anna Bergmark, a $40,957.56 change order was approved Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Jackson's Board of Aldermen for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks Plan.

By the wording of the approved change order, completion of the $1.6 million project is now delayed from Wednesday, March 8, to Thursday, May 18, by general contractor Putz Construction of Millersville.

"(The delay) is to account for the fact that asphalt plants close for the winter," said Bergmark, who added, "We extended completion to give us enough wiggle room to account for when the plants do open."

While the asphalt shutdown is the primary reason for pushing the end date back, there are other issues, she said.