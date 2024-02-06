All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 5, 2022

Jackson bridge replacement project advances

Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project in the city's Ward 4...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd an agreement Monday for engineering and inspection services on the upcoming Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project. The site of the project, facing away from City Park, is seen Feb. 15.
Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd an agreement Monday for engineering and inspection services on the upcoming Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project. The site of the project, facing away from City Park, is seen Feb. 15.Jeff Long

Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project in the city's Ward 4.

West Mary's planned new span is the second bridge initiative planned for the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality this year following the anticipated finish of the now-underway Hubble Ford Replacement — connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street inside City Park.

Hubble Ford's $550,000 project is expected to be complete by July, with the West Mary work scheduled to start in August.

City officials have received two more general warranty and temporary construction easement deeds signed by impacted landowners along West Mary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other business

  • Aldermen OK's the minor plat of Cara's First subdivision, as submitted by Country Life LLC.
  • Payment of $67,500 was approved to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, for relocation of electric utilities on U.S. 61 (North High Street) required by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for upcoming road and bridge improvement.
  • Cost share agreement between City of Jackson and Missouri Department of Conservation was approved for an aerator in Rotary Lake.
  • In study session, city lawmakers acknowledged receipt of a petition with 17 signatures asking the current designated "no parking zones" in Ramsey Branch subdivision, phase 1, be either removed or moved.
  • Additionally, two bids were received for phase 1 of the Klaus Park Force Main upgrade project. Koehler Engineering has recommended to city staff the lower of the bids -- from Persons & Sons of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, be accepted for $149,758.

Election

Four aldermanic seats are open in today's election. Only two seats are contested. Ward 3 incumbent Larry Cunningham faces challenger Michael Seabaugh. Ward 4 incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy