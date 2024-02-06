Jackson bridge replacement project advances

Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk Project in the city's Ward 4.

West Mary's planned new span is the second bridge initiative planned for the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality this year following the anticipated finish of the now-underway Hubble Ford Replacement — connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street inside City Park.

Hubble Ford's $550,000 project is expected to be complete by July, with the West Mary work scheduled to start in August.

City officials have received two more general warranty and temporary construction easement deeds signed by impacted landowners along West Mary.